Phoenix Mercury Signs Celeste Taylor to Third Seven-Day Contract
August 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
The Phoenix Mercury has signed guard Celeste Taylor to a third seven-day contract. Taylor has appeared in seven games with Phoenix this season, averaging 2.7 points and 1.0 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.
