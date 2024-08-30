Phoenix Mercury Signs Celeste Taylor to Third Seven-Day Contract

August 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury has signed guard Celeste Taylor to a third seven-day contract. Taylor has appeared in seven games with Phoenix this season, averaging 2.7 points and 1.0 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.

