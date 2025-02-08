Connecticut Sun Signs Leïla Lacan

February 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun announced today that the organization has signed Leïla Lacan to a rookie-scale contract. Per team policy, no details were released. The Connecticut Sun drafted Lacan with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, assuming her player-rights when she did not participate in the 2024 WNBA season.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Leïla to the Sun and to the WNBA," remarked Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck. "As a young, talented player with international experience, we believe she has immense potential to grow and make an impact. This is a special moment for both Leila and our organization. We can't wait to see her bring her unique skills and energy to the court for the first time. We are confident that she will develop into a key player for us in the years to come."

Lacan, a 5-11 guard from France, brings a plethora of international experience to the Sun, having represented her home country on a junior and senior level. She competed with the French National Team, winning silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics and taking home a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA Women's EuroBasket. Lacan has also represented France at the 2019 FIBA U16 Women's European Championship, the 2021 FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup, the 2022 FIBA U18 Women's European Championship and the 2023 FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup. She is currently playing for French club, Basket Landes, where she is averaging 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 8, 2025

Connecticut Sun Signs Leïla Lacan - Connecticut Sun

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.