Nine-Time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike Re-Signs with Seattle

February 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced former WNBA Rookie of the Year (2012), WNBA Champion and 2024 WNBA Second-Team selection Nneka Ogwumike has re-signed with the team. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Nneka is one of the most driven and dedicated players I have ever had the pleasure to coach. Last season, she showcased just how dominate her versatility and scoring capabilities are, as well as how an elite defender can impact a game. The presence she commands both on and off the court is inspiring, and we can't wait to have her back with us for another season to continue elevating our play," said Storm Head Coach Noelle Quinn.

"I'm so grateful to run it back with Seattle this season. After a great first year, I've found a new home, and I'm proud of what we're building and adding to the Storm legacy. Here's to another season in PNW," said Ogwumike.

In Ogwumike's first season with the Storm, she ranked in the top 15 in both points per game and total rebounds, joining just five other players who've reached that achievement. She averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 40.5% from the three-point line. Ogwumike ranked #3 overall in the WNBA for steals per game and put up a career-high 87.6% from the free throw line.

"Nneka has a presence that is hard to capture in words, she simply makes everything she is a part of stronger. She brings experience, professionalism and talent into everything she is involved in," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "Nneka's return to Seattle as an important leader on this team has our franchise and our city excited for the season ahead."

Ogwumike scored in double digits in 34 of her 37 games and added eight double-doubles to her career total of 109, the most amongst active players, and #5 all-time. In 2024, she moved into the 10th spot for all-time WNBA scoring leaders, where she sits just 72 points behind Candace Parker.

Ogwumike continues to be a leader both on and off the court, as she currently serves as WNBPA president. In her role, she frequently meets with team and league representatives to discuss topics that directly affect the athletes and acts as a liaison between players and management.

