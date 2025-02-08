Las Vegas Aces Sign WNBA Veteran Tiffany Mitchell

February 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas today announced the signing of nine-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Mitchell, a 5-9 guard who was selected No. 9 in the 2016 WNBA Draft and earned 2016 All-Rookie Team honors.

"Tiffany Mitchell is an electric guard with excellent court vision who can play both ends of the court," said Fargas. "She will add depth and veteran leadership to our already talented group of guards, and I'm excited to see what she will do in Las Vegas."

"I'm super excited about joining the organization and being in such elite company," said Mitchell. "I also couldn't pass up playing with A'ja again at this point in her career, so I'm just thankful to have the opportunity with her and this team."

Earning 2016 WNBA All-Rookie Team honors after posting 8.6 points and 1.4 assists per game, Mitchell earned Sixth Player of the Year votes in her sophomore campaign, which saw her increase her scoring production to 10.3 ppg. Overall, in her nine years in the League, Mitchell posted averages of 8.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 1.8 apg.

Mitchell missed the second half of the 2024 season recovering from sepsis and six abdominal abscess, but has recovered and currently competing in Israel in the Israeli D1 League where she is averaging 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 51.5% from the field. Mitchell also has spent time playing for teams in Australia, Russia and Turkey. During her time overseas, she helped her teams capture the 2022 Australia WNBL title and the 2019 Israeli crown and Israeli State Cup championship.

When Mitchell wrapped her collegiate career at South Carolina in 2016, she was the most decorated player in program history as a three-time All-American, two-time SEC Player of the Year and three-time All-SEC first team selection. Further, in 2015 she was an instrumental in SC's first NCAA Final Four appearance.

Mitchell has been a member of numerous USA Basketball teams dating to 2014. She claimed gold at the inaugural FIBA 3x3 World Championship in 2014 and a silver at the 2015 Pan American Games. After competing for the 2016 USA Select Team that played an exhibition game against the U.S. Olympic Team, Mitchell was named as a member of the USA National Team program from 2017-21. During that time, she was a finalist for the 2018 USA World Cup Team and helped the USA to a 3-0 mark in the 2020 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.