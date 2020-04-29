Condors Sign Brad Malone and Luke Esposito to Two-Year Deals

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed C Brad Malone and C Luke Esposito to two-year American Hockey League (AHL) contracts beginning with the 2020-21 season.

BRAD MALONE (stats) - 30 years old, 6'2", 217 lbs., Chatham, New Brunswick, Canada

A veteran of 583 professional games combined between the NHL and AHL

Over three seasons with the Condors, he has recorded 89 points (34g-55a) in 148 games

Was in the midst of his best AHL season in 2019-20 with 31 points (13g-18a) in 49 games

Led the Condors in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs with 13 points (5g-8a) in 10 games

Has served as an alternate captain during his Condors career

Appeared in 199 NHL games with Colorado, Carolina, and Edmonton

LUKE ESPOSITO (stats) - 26 years old, 5'10", 183 lbs., Andover, Massachusetts

Has played 150 AHL games over three seasons (two with Bakersfield) and has 57 points (15g-42a)

Led the 2019-20 Condors with two shorthanded goals

Second on the 2019-20 Condors with two game-winning goals

Went to the Calder Cup Playoffs in his first two AHL seasons (2019 w/BAK, 2018 w/GR)

Two-time ECAC Champion at Harvard University (2017, 2015) and was named to the 2017 ECAC All-Tournament Team

CONDORS SIGNINGS

C Brad Malone

C Luke Esposito

F Devin Brosseau

LW Blake Christensen

D Janis Jaks

RW Liam Folkes

CONDORS365 MEMBERS HAPPY HOUR ON CINCO DE MAYO

Condors365 Members join us on Tuesday, May 5 at 4 p.m. for a Virtual Happy Hour with head coach Jay Woodcroft and winger Joe Gambardella. Members will be able to submit questions ahead of time to condors@bakersfieldcondors.com and via the chat function on Zoom. An e-mail containing the login information was sent this morning. If you did not receive an e-mail or have further questions regarding your membership, please contact members@bakersfieldcondors.com.

