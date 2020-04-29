Pat Nagle Re-Signed by Griffins

April 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday re-signed goaltender Pat Nagle to a one-year contract.

Nagle, 32, has established AHL career highs this season with nine wins (9-8-1 record), a 2.32 goals against average, a 0.920 save percentage, 20 games played and 1136:19 minutes. If he had enough minutes to qualify, he would rank eighth in the league in both GAA and save percentage (tied). Nagle also appeared in 15 contests with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye during the 2019-20 campaign, registering a 9-4-2 ledger, a 2.77 GAA and a 0.910 save percentage.

A native of Bloomfield, Mich., Nagle has played in 23 Griffins games since 2014-15 and places seventh on the club's all-time list with a 2.35 career GAA and ties for seventh with a 0.918 save percentage while totaling a 10-8-2 record. The 6-foot-2 netminder has skated in 28 AHL contests since 2012-13 between Grand Rapids, Syracuse, Rochester and Utica, going 10-12-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a 0.911 save mark.

A nine-year pro, Nagle has suited up in 328 regular season ECHL games since 2011-12 and ranks fifth in league history with 191 wins. In his ECHL career, which includes stops in Florida, Idaho, Fort Wayne and Toledo, he has amassed a 191-83-33 record, a 2.59 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 16 shutouts, and was named to both the ECHL All-Star Game and the All-ECHL Second Team in 2017-18. During the 2018-19 campaign, Nagle helped backstop Toledo to its first-ever appearance in the Kelly Cup Finals after placing second in the ECHL in both postseason wins (14) and GAA (2.03) and fourth in save percentage (0.931) in 24 outings. As a rookie with Florida, he helped the Everblades capture the Kelly Cup in 2012 after going 4-1 with a 1.42 GAA and a 0.941 save percentage in six playoff tilts.

Prior to turning pro, Nagle spent four seasons at Ferris State University (CCHA) from 2007-11 and compiled a 45-42-11 mark alongside a 2.32 GAA, a 0.916 save percentage and five shutouts in 101 games. As a senior in 2010-11, he was named a CCHA First Team All-Star after recording career highs with 18 wins, a 2.02 GAA and three shutouts, and tying a career best with a 0.923 save percentage.

