Flames Sign Johannes Kinnvall

April 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed defenseman Johannes Kinnvall to a two-year entry level contract. Kinnvall will remain in Sweden next year and will come to North America following the 2020-21 season.

TERM: Two years

Kinnvall, a native of Gavle, Sweden is a member of HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League. The 5'11" blue-liner had 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points in 51 games this season which were career highs in assists and points. Kinnvall's 51 points were the second most point by a defenseman in the SHL at the conclusion of this season. The 22-year-old nearly doubled his point total in 2019-20 from the season before where he notched 22 points in 52 games in 2018-19. Kinnvall has career totals of 23 goals and 39 assists for 62 points in 121 games in the SHL.

JOHANNES KINNVALL - DEFENSE

BORN: Gavle, SWE DATE: July 28, 1997

HEIGHT: 5'11" WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

ACQUIRED: Signed by the Calgary Flames on April 29, 2020

