Amerks Agree to Terms with Forward Dominic Franco on One-Year AHL Contract

April 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







Forward Dominic Franco with Army

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has agreed to terms with Army forward Dominic Franco on a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Franco, 24, recently completed his senior season at West Point, leading the Black Knights in scoring for the third straight year with 23 points (10+23) in 33 games while serving as an assistant captain. His best season came during the 2017-18 campaign when he paced all Army skaters with a career-high 30 points as a sophomore while also leading the team with six multi-point games.

A native of Portsmouth, R.I., Franco enjoyed a breakout season a freshman in 2016-17, ranking third on the team with 22 points (9+13) in 34 games, earning him a selection to the Atlantic Hockey Association All-Rookie Team.

In 141 career games with Army, the 6-foot-5, 218-pound forward amassed 97 points on 45 goals and 52 assists.

