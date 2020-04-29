IceHogs to Broadcast Historical Game 7 of 2007 UHL Colonial Cup Finals on IceHogs Rewind Friday Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced today they will re-broadcast Game 7 of the 2007 UHL Colonial Cup Finals against the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m. on IceHogs.com, the team's Facebook page and on YouTube.

Led by ten-time league champion and currently the second winningest coach in North America (1,043 wins) Steve Martinson, the IceHogs went 48-21-1 in 2006-07, their final United Hockey League (UHL) season before being promoted to the AHL.

In the postseason, the IceHogs glided past the Quad City Mallards and Fort Wayne Komets in the first and second rounds with a combined 8-2 record before taking the Kalamazoo Wings to a decisive Game 7 of the Colonial Cup Finals in downtown Rockford and capturing the first championship in team history.

In front of a near capacity crowd of 6,236 at the Rockford MetroCentre (now BMO Harris Bank Center), the IceHogs topped the Wings 3-1. Forward Kevin Ulanski opened the scoring for the IceHogs and ignited the crowd with an unassisted shorthanded goal 2:47 into the contest and forward Nicolas Corbeil sealed the victory with a tally with only 1:33 remaining in regulation.

Fans are encouraged to tune in and join the live chats on the IceHogs' Facebook and YouTube to share their passion for IceHogs hockey while we #StayHomeStayStrong while #AllInIllinois.

Game footage produced by two-time Emmy Award winner and IceHogs Multimedia Manager Chris Toltzman and Seven11 Productions and created for the organization's tenth anniversary celebration of the Colonial Cup championship in 2017.

