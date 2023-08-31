Condors Debut New Third Jersey for 2023-24 Season

August 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors will sport a new third jersey design during the 2023-24 season. Modeled after the team's 2017 Condorstown Outdoor Classic design, the 'throwback' style jersey features a cream base with orange accents. The crest features the team's secondary "claw" logo worn on previous alternate jerseys.

Details on when the team will wear them will be released at a later date with fans being able to purchase replica jerseys beginning with Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Be there for Opening Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Star Wars Night and more with the Big Mac 6 Pack AND get a Big Mac Combo Meal included!

