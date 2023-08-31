Wolves to Face Milwaukee in Two Exhibition Games

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves will meet the Milwaukee Admirals in a pair of exhibition games in advance of the 2023-24 American Hockey League regular season.

The Wolves announced Thursday that they will visit the Admirals on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena in Milwaukee before hosting the Admirals at the Wolves Training Facility, the Triphahn Center, in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

For the Wolves' Oct. 7 home game at the Triphahn Center, tickets are $10 and are available via the Hoffman Estates Park District. Tickets can bepurchased here through Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The Wolves open their historic 30th season by hosting the Admirals on Oct. 14 at Allstate Arena.

