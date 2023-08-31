Admirals Set Pre-Season Schedule

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team will play a home-and-home set against the Chicago Wolves in pre-season action prior to the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Admirals lone pre-season home game will be on Friday, October 6th at 7 pm at Panther Arena against the Wolves. Tickets for the game are $10 for kids 14 and under and $15 for adults and are available now visiting www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

The following night the Admirals will return the favor and drive down I-94 for a return engagement at 7 pm at Triphahn Community Center in Hoffman Estates at 7 pm.

The Admirals will open the regular season on the road in Chicago on October 14th before opening the home portion of their schedule one week later on Saturday, October 21st at 6 pm against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.

