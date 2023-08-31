Checkers Unveil Promo Schedule for 2023-24 Season

The Checkers have unveiled their promo schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season - a slate that includes a mix of fan favorites and exciting new ideas! Let's go through and break down some of the highlights.

THE REGULARS

It wouldn't be a Checkers season without the iconic nights that fans have come to love. Things kick off with Opening Weekend (Oct. 13 & 14) presented by Novant Health, which features a calendar giveaway on Opening Night. Pooch Pawty (get it?) presented by Nutrisource comes early this season, with dogs packing the Coliseum on Nov. 4, while our annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Novant Health takes place on Nov. 25 - when our fans will litter the ice with stuffed animals to be donated to local children during the holiday season.

THE NEW ONES

Headlining the newest promotions is the first outdoor game in franchise history - the Queen City Outdoor Classic presented by Pepsi. The momentous event takes place at Truist Field on Jan. 13 (preceded the day before by the Indoor Classic, which is just a fun way to say we have a normal game at the Coliseum before heading outside) and fans can expect a whole slew of festivities in conjunction with the big game. We'll also celebrate the hottest sport in town with Pickleball Night on Feb. 24, let the next generation take the reins with a Kids Takeover on Dec. 22 and showcase our thriving affiliation with Florida Panthers Night presented by The Independence Fund on Feb. 17.

THE BIG SAVERS

There are a handful of opportunities on the calendar for fans to get into the Coliseum without breaking the bank - the most notable of which is the return of $1 tickets on Jan. 16. The youngest fans get a deal with My First Checkers Game on Oct. 14, while 811 Night presented by Piedmont Natural Gas offers up discounted tickets for the game on April 6.

THE HOLIDAYS

The Coliseum is the place to ring in the holidays throughout the 2023-24 season. The Checkers will be donning holiday themed sweaters on Dec. 16 for Novant Health's Holiday Extravaganza, they'll honor International Women's Day on March 8 with a full women's takeover and throw a St. Patrick's Day party at the Coliseum on March 17.

The full promo schedule has plenty more themes to pick from, plus all the recurring favorites like Winning Wednesday, Family Nights and more! Click here to see the whole slate.

PS individual tickets (except for the Queen City Outdoor Classic) will go on sale on September 7th - mark your calendars!

