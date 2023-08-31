Amerks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today their promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, featuring the return of several popular theme nights, Pregame Happy Hours, giveaways and more. As always, the Amerks will offer ticket specials, promotional packages and special group rates throughout the season.

The Amerks will also wear six specialty jerseys for the upcoming season highlighted again by Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, Nov. 10 and ROC the Rink Night on Saturday, April 13. The Bills Day jerseys also make their return for the third straight season after a successful debut in 2021-22. More information on any of the promotional nights listed below can be found at www.amerks.com/promos.

Theme/Promotional Nights

Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Home Opener presented

by Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Join us as we celebrate the start of a new season at Blue Cross Arena, featuring a pregame ROC the Block Party on Broad St.

Genesee Brew House Pregame Happy Hour featuring drink specials, music and more!

Magnet schedule giveaway

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Utica Comets - Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Cancer Support Community Rochester

The first of six specialty jersey nights this season! Jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game.

Friday, Dec. 8 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Youth Hockey Night

Rochester area youth hockey will be on full display with area youth hockey players participating in gameday experiences and featured as part of the night with a discounted ticket offer.

Amerks players will again wear jerseys of various local high school teams during warm-ups.

Friday, Dec. 22 vs. Providence Bruins - Freeze Fest

The last home game before the annual Christmas break, featuring a whiteout and specialty jerseys which will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game.

Special Freeze Fest giveaway.

Friday, Jan. 5 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Segar & Sciortino Hat Night

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive an Amerks-branded winter cap hat, courtesy of Segar and Sciortino.

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - Women in Hockey Night

Celebrating girls and women of all ages in all levels of hockey.

The Amerks will wear their special-edition Queen City Outdoor Classic jerseys, which will be unveiled at a later date.

Friday, Feb. 9 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Pride Night

Pride Night giveaway.

Friday, Feb. 16 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Military Appreciation Night presented by Veterans Outreach Center

Free ticket to all Active, Reserve, National Guard and Retired military personnel with additional discounted tickets available.

The Amerks players will sport Military-themed jerseys and matching socks that will be auctioned off to benefit Veterans Outreach Center.

Sunday, Feb. 18 vs. Utica Comets - Kids Day presented by NY's 529 College Savings Plan

Let the kids take charge at Kids Day, featuring ticket deals for kids and families, a ton of pregame activities, and kid involvement in our game presentation.

Giveaway for the first 1,000 kids in attendance.

Join the Moose and his local mascot friends for a day of kid-friendly activities.

Sunday, March 10 vs. Utica Comets - Badge Night presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union

Join us to honor Rochester's Frontline Workers as well as local police officers, fire fighters, EMT's and all First Responders!

Ticket discounts and game-day experiences for Boys and Girls Scouts of Rochester.

Friday, March 15 vs. Toronto Marlies - Irish Night presented by Rohrbach Brewing Company

Kick off St. Patrick's Day weekend in Rochester with the Amerks!

Special Irish-themed giveaway.

Sunday, March 24 vs. Utica Comets - Bills Day presented UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital

Circle the wagons: Bills Day is BACK! After an electric atmosphere the last two seasons, we had to bring back all the football fun for another Bills Day at Blue Cross Arena.

Amerks players will wear special-edition Bills-inspired jerseys that will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game.

Bills game presentation elements, including the train horn and performances from the Stampede drumline.

Saturday, April 13 vs. Belleville Senators - ROC the Rink Night presented by American Diabetes Association | Camp Aspire

Join us as we celebrate all things Rochester as we ROC the Rink with the best fans in hockey!

Friday, April 19 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Fan Appreciation Night

Prizes and giveaways throughout the night, including team poster giveaway, for the regular season home finale!

Presentation of year-end team awards.

Additional details on the events above will be available closer to each game while additional promotional nights may be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season, starting at just $10, are scheduled to go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.

Rochester begins its 68th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Bridgeport Islanders at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2023-24 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $16 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

