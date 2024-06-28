Commissioner's Cup All Access: Championship
June 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty left it all out on the floor for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Game but it could only be one winner.
Minnesota wouldn't go down without a fight which ultimately led to them earning their first ever Commissioner's Cup title.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2024
- Smith Finding Her Stride - Indiana Fever
- Fever Drop Road Matchup at Seattle - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- June 17 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings Postgame Notes
- Three-Time All-Star Napheesa Collier Selected to 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team
- June 9 - Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Postgame Notes
- Diamond Miller Has Knee Surgery
- May 26 - Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream Postgame Notes