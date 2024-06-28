Commissioner's Cup All Access: Championship

June 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty left it all out on the floor for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Game but it could only be one winner.

Minnesota wouldn't go down without a fight which ultimately led to them earning their first ever Commissioner's Cup title.

