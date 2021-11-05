Columbus Signs 3 to Taxi Squad; 2021-22 Opening Night Roster Set

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons today have signed three players to their Taxi Squad, filling out their 2021-22 opening night roster.

Nick Wright, Oleg Shypitsyn and Rich Ledy have all agreed to Taxi Squad terms for the start of the 2021-22 season. Wright will immediately begin serving a 5-game suspension picked up at the end of the 2019-20 COVID-shortened season.

With camp broken and the Taxi Squad full the River Dragons can now release their 2021-22 Opening Night Roster

Number Name Position Hometown

1 Jared Rutledge Goalie Chicago, IL

4 Noah Doyle Defense Aurora, ON

5 Zach Sargis Defense Midlothian, IL

6 Danny Plourde Defense Ottawa, ON

7 Levi Armstrong Forward Urbana, IL

8 MJ Graham Forward Montreal, QC

9 Josh Pietrantonio Forward Hamilton, ON

12 Richie Pinkowski Forward/Defense Detroit, MI

15 Hunter Bersani Forward Buffalo, NY

17 Austin Daae Forward Estevan, SK

18 Justin Schmit Defense Strathmore, AB

19 Robert Vanwynsberghe Forward London, ON

20 Trevor Finch Forward Roanoke, IN

21 Jagger Williamson Forward Vernon, BC

22 Jay Croop Forward Glen Allen, VA

23 Rich Ledy Defense Marquette, MI

24 Nick Wright Forward New Boston, MI

26 Oleg Shypitsyn Defense Minsk, BLR

28 Dalton Anderson Forward Havelock, ON

29 Jake Huss Forward/Defense Pittsburgh, PA

30 Sean Kuhn Goalie Glens Falls, NY

*Designates Taxi Squad player

