Thunder Comeback Bid Falls Short

November 5, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Harrington, DE: November 5th 2021 a day Thunder fans have been waiting for... The home opener. The barn was packed and the place was loud at puck drop. It was Trevor Babin in net for the home side and Joe Sheppard for the visitors. The game started a bit choppy with whistle after whistle. Penalties were also plentiful in the first. The legs started to get going about ten minutes in to period one. Ryan Marker was sprung free by Dale Deon and made no mistake scoring the first goal of the game. Not long after, Brand Beard would add another scoring his first pro goal on the power-play. It was a dream first period for the Thunder leading 2-0 after one. Babin stopped all 16 Black Bear Shots.

The second period was a different story, The Bears would come back stronger. Babin was standing on his head making save after save until an Egor Nosov shot snuck threw him at the 10:40 mark. Less than two minutes later Binghamton would go on the power-play and make Delaware pay once again. Egor Borshchev tied the game with a power-play goal of his own. After 40 minutes of play we were all tied up at 2. Sheppard stopped all 14 shots he saw in the second.

Binghamton came out with the legs in the third jumping on the Thunder scoring three goals in the first ten minutes of the period. Erik Oganezov struck first scoring at the 5:58 mark. Josh Newberg scored a power-play tally just a few minutes later. Then it was Kyle Stevens extending the lead to three and putting a strangle hold on the game. Delaware would not go away quietly, Dale Deon scored his first of the season on the power-play making it a two goal game. The Magic Man, Ryan Marker cut the lead to one with 5:40 to play. Delaware made one final push, but it was soiled by a Kyle Powell goal. The Black Bears spoiled the Thunder home opener winning 6-4.

These teams meet tomorrow in Binghamton 7:00 PM puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.