Third Period Lifts Black Bears to 6-4 Win over Delaware

November 5, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







DELAWARE - The Binghamton Black Bears scored four goals in the third period to come back and beat the Delaware Thunder, 6-4, on Friday night.

Delaware took a 1-0 lead in the opening period as Ryan Marker beat goaltender Joe Sheppard on a breakaway. Dale Deon set up Marker with the pass and he put home his third goal of the year on a wrist shot. Deon collected the only assist.

Brandon Beard added to the lead as he beat Sheppard on the power play from the bottom of the left wing circle. Sheppard tried to push off the right post and the puck went in for the 2-0 Thunder lead. Beard's goal came at 16:26 of the first with assists from Nicholas McNally and Marker. Delaware took the two-goal lead into the intermission.

Binghamton stormed back to tie the game in the second period. Egor Nosov lost the puck in the right circle and got it back ripping a wrist shot by goaltender Trevor Babin for his second goal of the year. Assists were given to Sam Holeczy and Egor Borschchev.

Borschchev then recorded his first goal to tie the game on the power play on a chance from the slot area between the offensive zone circles. Colan Fitzgerald and Holeczy picked up the helpers on the game-tying goal at 12:08 of the second and the third period started up tied 2-2. Binghamton held a 36-27 shot advantage after two periods.

Binghamton scored three in a row in the third period to take a 5-2 lead. Erik Oganezov put home the go-ahead goal just 5:58 into the third period to give the Black Bears a 3-2 advantage with the lone assist from Mikal Chalifoux on the original shot.

Tyler Becker's shot from the right point on the power play snuck through traffic and beat Babin under his glove to give the Black Bear a 4-2 lead. Colan Fitzgerald recorded the only assist and the goal came at 8:53 of the third period.

Bret Parker and Borschchev helped set up Kyle Stevens to propel Binghamton out to a 5-2 lead at 9:28 of the third period. The goal was even strength and the Black Bears scored three goals in under four minutes to take a three-goal lead on the road.

Delaware scored back-to-back power-play goals to pull within one with 5:41 left in regulation, however, Kyle Powell recorded his first goal in his first game with the Black Bears to seal a 6-4 win. Sheppard stopped 37 shots for his second win in a row.

The Black Bears home opener is tomorrow, November 6 against the Delaware Thunder at 7 p.m. inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with live music from Wreckless Marci and drink specials until the puck drops.

