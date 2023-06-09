Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 6.9 vs Salem Red Sox

June 9, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves that affect the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* RHP Ben Hernandez has started a rehab assignment in the ACL * RHP Nicholas Regalado has been placed on the Fireflies active roster

Regalado will wear jersey #26.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 27.

----------

The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem Red Sox tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP David Sandlin (3-1, 3.66 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Salem counters with RHP Jose Ramirez (1-1, 1.19 ERA).

Tonight is Riverbanks Zoo & Garden Night presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Carter Jensen Lion Bobblehead and the team will be wearing a jersey featuring animals from the Zoo's Aquarium and Reptile Center. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

------------

FIREFLIES BRING TYING RUN TO THE PLATE IN 4-1 LOSS: The Fireflies bats fell silent as the team lost to the Salem Red Sox 4-1 Thursday night at Segra Park. The Red Sox took the lead in the fifth inning. Shane Panzini issued a lead-off walk to Ahbram Liendo, who stole a pair of bases before scoring on a Lyonell James sacrifice fly that broke the scoreless tie. The next inning, Panzini faced three batters, but couldn't record an out. Ben Sears came out of the pen with two runners aboard and allowed one to score to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead heading out of the top of the sixth. Columbia's lone run came in the bottom of the sixth. Dionmy Salon and Omar Florentino led the frame off with back-to-back singles and Salon was able to score on a Levi Usher ground out to bring the score to 3-1.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he has allowed only one earned run in his last three outings, spanning 12.2 innings. Zobac set a career-high, spinning 4.2 innings Tuesday in a 7-1 win over the Salem Red Sox to set the tone for the last full homestand of the first half for Columbia. Zobac now has a 1.82 ERA across his first nine outings and he has punched out 36 hitters in 29.2 innings.

RUNNING ON EMPTY: The Fireflies had plenty of opportunities in yesterday's 4-1 loss to the Salem Red Sox, but they weren't able to hit with men in scoring position. The team went 0-7 with RISP, including 0-3 in the ninth inning with the tying run at the plate.

MR. JUNE: Last night, Roger Leyton made the catch of the series in left field, taking away extra bases from the Red Sox to keep it a close game. Despite going 0-3 at the plate in last night's game, the outfielder has been on a roll this June. Leyton is slashing .333/.400/.476 in six games in June. He's been able to drive in eight RBI and score two runs in that stretch as well.

WILY WALLACE: Last night, Chase Wallace gave up his first run of the season. Columbia's reliever has been on fire across his first five outings this year though, maintaining a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings while fanning six opposing hitters.

HEART OF A LION: Tonight is the Fireflies second bobblehead of the season. Tonight's bobblehead, courtesy of SAFE Federal Credit Union, is a Carter Jensen Lion bobblehead. Jensen is playing in High-A with the Quad Cities River Bandits this season and has a .385 on-base percentage with four homers and 16 RBI in 51 games.

PUT ONE FOOT IN FRONT OF THE OTHER: The Fireflies lost 5-4 Wednesday afternoon and after a Myrtle Beach victory, Columbia is one game back of first place with 13 games remaining in the first half. Kannapolis is the lone team in the division that Columbia does not own the tiebreaker against because the two teams will not play in the first half. Fayetteville is the closest team to the brink of elimination. The Woodpeckers have an elimination number of four and can be eliminated as quickly as by the end of the Carolina League slate of games Thursday.

IT'S BEEN 33 GAMES: After Columbia's loss to the Salem Red Sox, the team fell out of first place for the first time in 33 games--the longest stretch the Fireflies have been in possession of first place in franchise history. The last time the Fireflies weren't in first place was April 29.

