19 Hits from Offense and 10 Strikeouts from Schweitzer Power Kannapolis to 7-3 Win Thursday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - LHP Tyler Schweitzer (W, 5-2) fired 10 strikeouts in six innings and the offense earned seven runs on 19 hits in a 7-3 victory for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers over the Lynchburg Hillcats Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, Kannapolis jumps to three games above .500 at 28-25, still in the mix at 3.5 games behind the South division-leading Myrtle Beach Pelicans with 12 games remaining in the first half.

Schweitzer's career-best night started rocky, with the Hillcats picking up three runs in his first inning of work, but the lefty settled in and scooped nine of his 10 punch-outs in his five innings to follow the first. Schweitzer allowed just one walk of Lynchburg bats, otherwise disallowing runners from reaching base.

The bullpen followed the southpaw's outing efficiently allowing just one run and two hits in the final three innings of action for the Hillcats.

Kannapolis' offense backed up the standout performance from the pitching staff with a breakout night of their own. Six Ballers bats turned in multi-hit games, amounting to 19 hits on the evening. Of the 19 hits, Kannapolis tallied 16 singles at the plate.

Trailing by two into the bottom of the second, Wilber Sanchez quickly flipped the script and smoked an RBI triple to right field, scoring three to hand Kannapolis a lead they never lost. Mario Camilletti and Bryce Willits quickly followed in the frame with RBI singles of their own, pushing the Ballers' lead to 5-2 after two.

Jhoneiker Betancourt and Colby Smelley cruised the home team to a larger lead in the fourth with RBI singles, handing Kannapolis insurance runs and making it a 7-2 game.

Lynchburg attempted a late push, adding a run on an RBI groundout from Pres Cavenaugh in the top of the seventh, but got no closer than 7-3 in the Ballers' dominant win.

Friday night marks the fourth of six games between the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Lynchburg Hillcats, with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. Chicago White Sox 2022 first round pick and No. 4 overall prospect LHP Noah Schultz will make his second start of his career on Friday, sure to provide entertainment on the mound for fans.

