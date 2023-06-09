GreenJackets Explode for 11 Runs in Friday Slugfest

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) snapped their longest losing streak of the season, beating the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) by a score of 11-8. Augusta (27-28) erased two four-run deficits, while Myrtle Beach (32-23) had a seven-game winning streak halted in the loss.

For the fourth game in a row, the Pelicans scored first. Juan Mora hit his second homer of the season after Reivaj Garcia reached with a leadoff single to give the Birds a 2-0 lead, before the Pelicans chased GreenJackets starter Owen Murphy with two more runs in the first. Down 4-0 after half an inning, the GreenJackets struck back, with E.J. Exposito immediately drilling a leadoff homer in the bottom of the frame to make it 4-1.

With Landon Harper in the game to pitch the second, Moises Ballesteros hit his third homer of the series to restore the four-run advantage. However, the see-saw battle continued, as a Tyler Collins RBI groundout and a two-run single from Justin Janas made it a one-run game. The GreenJackets took the lead in the bottom of the third, when Collins roped a bases-loaded, two out single to drive in a pair to make it 6-5 Augusta. It was the first time in the series the GreenJackets had the lead, but the Pelicans drew even in the next frame with an RBI single from Juan Mora.

Continuing the trend, Ethan Workinger slugged an RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth, putting Augusta up 7-6, only for the Pelicans to draw even at 7-7 after Rafael Morel singled home the tying run. The score remained 7-7 until Justin Janas led off the seventh inning with a gargantuan home run, his third of the year. He was followed by a clutch two-run single from Cory Acton and an RBI single from Dawson Dimon as Augusta pushed the lead to 11-7. Chad Bryant (W, 2-1) worked two scoreless innings to push the game to the ninth, and despite Elison Joseph allowing a run to score and the Pelicans loading the bases with two outs, Ronaldo Alesandro (S, 1) struck out Mora in the only batter he faced to secure the win.

At 11-7, the GreenJackets nearly doubled the amount of runs scored in the previous three games combined (6). This game saw six ties and lead changes, the most in a GreenJackets game this year.

The GreenJackets are home this week and next, taking on Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) for two more games and then playing six against Carolina (Milwaukee Brewers). This week's promotions include the final COPA game on Saturday and Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol day on Sunday! For tickets, information on the meet and greet, and a full promotional schedule for the upcoming series with Myrtle Beach, click here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview!

