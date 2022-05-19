Columbia Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes May 19 vs Myrtle Beach

May 19, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

C Felix Familia has been promoted to the Quad Cities River Bandits active roster

C Kyle Hayes has been placed on the Columbia Fireflies active roster

The Fireflies active roster now stands at 30 with one player on the injured list.

Hayes will wear jersey #24.

---

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Wander Arias (1-2, 5.48 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Luis Devers (2-3, 3.70 ERA).

Tonight is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, so all fans can score half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas and can purchase $2 cans of Bud Light at concession stands all night long. It's also Stand Up to Cancer! Night. The Fireflies will recognize eight Heroes of the inning who are affected by cancer and fans will receive posters to show who they stand for that will be displayed during the game. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

---

MOZZICATO BRILLIANT IN DEBUT DESPITE 13-2 LOSS: The Kansas City Royals first round pick, Frank Mozzicato was brilliant through three innings, despite the Fireflies dropping Wednesday afternoon's game 13-2 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Segra Park. The story of the day was the incredible pro debut for Frank Mozzicato. The lefty received a no-decision after spinning three scoreless innings. The Hartford, Connecticut native punched out three hitters and allowed a single hit against the top team in the Carolina League before he was pulled.

CLIPPING OUR WINGS: The Fireflies have not faired well against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this season. Columbia has dropped seven of the first eight contests against their division rival and have lost the last five games by a score of 53-9. The stretch of four games includes a contest where Columbia was no-hit. Through the first 48 games in the two clubs' rivalry, which began in 2021, the Fireflies have won 12 contest against the Chicago Cubs affiliate.

BRUISED BULLPEN: It's been a rollercoaster week for the Columbia Fireflies bullpen, which surrendered all 13 runs (10 earned) after Mozzicato spun a scoreless first third of the day game. Myrtle Beach had the relievers pinned down Tuesday as well. After Eric Cerantola allowed a single run in the first three frames Tuesday, the pen allowed 14 to score (12 earned). The bullpen totals in the series are 12 innings of work while allowing 27 runs, 22 of which are earned runs. In other words, relievers have a 16.50 ERA in the series. Over the course of the two games, the bullpen's season ERA has risen from 5.36 to 6.06.

MR. BOUNCE BACK: Fireflies starter Luinder Avila has had more decisions than any other Fireflies pitcher this season. In his seven starts, he's maintained a 3-3 record. He's been particularly good when pitching after a Fireflies loss though. In that situation, Avila has a 3.67 ERA, allowing only 11 earned runs over 27 innings and he has fanned 24 hitters while walking only eight. On the other end, after a Fireflies win, Avila has a 16.88 ERA and has six strikeouts compared to six walks. Columbia needs him to snap their five game skid to the Pelicans and to end their four-game losing streak, which is tied for their longest skid of 2022.

CRUISING CAMERON: Fireflies starter Noah Cameron had the best start of his young career last Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. The lefty went five innings and tied a career-high with seven punchouts. If that weren't enough, the Missouri native faced the minimum during that stretch, retiring all 15 hitters he saw at Segra Park. Following the outing, Cameron has now made three of his five starts at Segra Park, and he's enjoying the home cooking. In 12 innings at home, Cameron has maintained a 2.25 ERA and fanned 14 hitters while holding opponents to a .128 average. The performance was enough to win the southpaw the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award, the second time a Fireflies player has earned a weekly honor this season. River Town was the first player of the week for Columbia, an award he won for his play from April 19-24. He continued the stretch in his no-decision Tuesday at Augusta where he alllowed just a single earned run across 4.2 innings.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After two scoreless innings last night, Willis has not allowed an earned run in his last six innings of work. After 12.1 innings this season, opponents are hitting .200 against the Georgia native.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.