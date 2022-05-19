Salem Red Sox Announce Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game

SALEM, Va. - Friday May 27th, local Police and Fire Departments will compete in a nine-inning softball game at Carilion Clinic Field. A five-dollar donation is required for entry, first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

This contest marks the 15th year the game has taken place at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The event started in 2005, when the two departments wanted to team up in order to raise money for a good cause.

All of the money raised during the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.

"We are thrilled to be doing this event again, as the proceeds help benefit the Roanoke Valley Ronald McDonald House," Tony Rickman, the president and organizer of Roanoke Guns and Hoses said. "It's a great opportunity for a fun filled evening and a chance for the community to cheer on their local heroes."

Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia provides a home-away-from-home for the families of sick and injured children who must come to the Roanoke area for medical treatment. This month, RMHC-SWVA celebrates 38 years of providing comfort, hope, love, and support for critically ill children and their families.

"We are honored to be chosen as the beneficiary of the Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game," stated Shannon Boothe, Executive Director of RMHC-SWVA. "Community support through events such as these have always played such an important role in allowing us to care for our families."

In addition to the action on the field, there will be fire trucks and police cars on display. Fans will have the opportunity to get to know their local heroes, while enjoying a night at the ballpark.

Allen Lawrence, the Salem Red Sox general manager, understands the importance of hosting this yearly event.

"We love having this event at the ballpark so we can get the community involved and bring in more awareness," Lawrence said. "This is a fun night spent with good people for a great cause."

