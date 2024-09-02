Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: September 3-8

September 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies are in a playoff hunt, and this homestand it's more important than ever to pack Segra Park! Columbia takes on the first-place Charleston RiverDogs for seven games over six days to decide who represents the South Division in the 2024 Carolina League playoffs.

Ticket Links and Game Information:

Nurses Night presented by South University on a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday Tickets: Tuesday, September 3: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 5:00 pm

Come celebrate a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday with the Columbia Fireflies! It's the best drink and dinner special in the Midlands. Hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are available at concession stands for just $2! Plus, you can take train rides around the concourse on the Fireflies Express for only $3. We're also honoring local nurses who have made a huge difference in the Midlands community thanks to South University.

Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer presented by Three Rivers Behavioral Health Tickets: Wednesday, September 4: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

It's time for our Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer! Don't leave your furry friend at home. Bring your leashed and rabies vaccinated dog to the ballpark with you for free with your purchase of a lawn ticket to enjoy Fireflies baseball together. While you're at the ballpark, make sure to crack open a refreshing $5 White Claw Seltzer.

USC Night Presented by EF Martin Tickets: Thursday, September 5: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Get ready for a "Sandstorm" at Segra Park! It's the start of football season, and the Fireflies are celebrating with the Midlands and EF Martin for USC Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a neon USC rally towel and fans can meet the USC Cheer Team and MiLaysia Fulwiley, who will be signing autographs at the game. Plus, you can enjoy our 1, 2, 3 Budweiser Thirsty Thursday specials where fountain sodas are $1, domestic drafts are $2 and craft drafts and cocktails are $3 all night at concession stands.

Grateful Dead Night presented by The Howling Dog Collective Tickets: Friday, September 6: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 7:05 pm

Get ready for the Grooviest night of the year at Segra Park, as the team throws it back to the 80s for our annual Grateful Dead night! Dead Heads can revel in live music from Grateful Dead cover band Stillhouse, who is performing from 6:30-8 pm at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Grateful Dead t-shirt courtesy of The Howling Dog Collective and we'll break things down with a Friday Night Fireworks Show to close out the night.

Harry Potter Night presented by Lowe's Foods Tickets: Saturday, September 7: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 6:05 pm

Yer a Fireflies fan, Harry. Tonight, the Fireflies are celebrating the magical world of Harry Potter at Segra Park! Get here early as the first 1,000 fans through the gates can get a Hogwarts House Scarf of their choosing thanks to Lowe's Foods. The team is also wearing special Gryffindor House robes jersey that are available for auction to benefit a local charity. Fans can enjoy pints of Batter Beer at concession stands and we'll have a magical fireworks show to cap off the night.

Fan Appreciation Night Tickets: Sunday, September 8: Fireflies vs RiverDogs: 5:05 pm

Tonight, we're blowing everything out of the water for you, the best fans in the Carolina League! We're giving away nine huge prizes to fans in attendance including a TV and a Nintendo Switch and post-game, we'll have a full team post-game autograph session, kids run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and one final fireworks show to cap off a fantastic season.

Scouting the Opponent

The Charleston RiverDogs had a tough first half of the season, but the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate is trudging towards their fourth-consecutive playoff appearance after winning the Carolina League each year from 2021-2023. The 2024 draft is already shaping the playoff race as 18-year-old Theo Gillen has played a handful of games for the Holy City since being selected 18th overall by Tampa Bay this year. Pair him with Santiago Suarez and Gary Gill Hill, who have carved up Carolina League bats all year as 19-year-olds and you can see the baseline for the RiverDogs success. They're a rotation heavy team, who has a 3.36 starting ERA that pairs with a middle-of-the pack batting average and plenty of small ball. The Fireflies will have to win the series to clinch their first playoff berth in franchise history.

