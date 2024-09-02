Dowd Earns Second Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Honor

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs starting pitcher Drew Dowd has been named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 26-September 1, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon. Dowd also earned the award during the first week of July. The RiverDogs have had one of their starting pitchers claim Pitcher of the Week honors four times this season.

Working out of the bullpen on Tuesday night against Fayetteville, the southpaw tossed the final 7.0 innings of the game in a 7-1 victory for the RiverDogs. He did not allow a run, surrendering only one hit and one walk. He struck out a career-high eight batters on the way to helping the RiverDogs to their second series sweep of the campaign.

Selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Dowd has been a force throughout the season. He has compiled a 6-6 record and 2.98 earned run average in 21 appearances. Among Carolina League pitchers, he ranks second in ERA and innings pitched and fifth in opposing batting average and WHIP.

Dowd is scheduled to pitch the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Columbia. The RiverDogs need just one victory in that seven-game set to clinch a fourth-consecutive playoff berth.

