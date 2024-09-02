King Wins Carolina League Player of the Week

September 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - FredNat infielder Seaver King has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of 8/26-9/1, Minor League Baseball announced today.

King, Washington's first round draft pick out of Wake Forest, went 9-for-22 with two triples, three RBIs and three walks for an OPS of 1.071 on the week in Kannapolis as the FredNats shaved their magic number down to four for the second half title in the Carolina League North.

In 15 professional games with Fredericksburg, King is slashing .317/.362/.413/775 in 69 plate appearances, and he's played an excellent defensive shortstop.

King becomes the fourth FredNat this season to win a Player of the Week award. Phillip Glasser won Player of the Week in April, and Travis Sykora won back-to-back Pitcher of the Week in August. Brandon Pimentel was also named the Carolina League's Player of the Month for April.

The FredNats' magic number to clinch the second half is four going into the final home stand of the 2024 season this week against the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. tomorrow.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.