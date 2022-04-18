Columbia Fireflies: Homestand Preview: April 19-25

April 18, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies are coming off a 3-3 series split with the defending League Champion Charleston RiverDogs and will open up a fresh, six-game series with the Down East Wood Ducks (3-6, Class-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers).

This is the first time that the Fireflies will play the Down East Wood Ducks. The two teams first were placed in the same league following the realignment of the 2021 season.

Tuesday, April 19: Fireflies vs Wood Ducks: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, April 20: Fireflies vs Wood Ducks: 7:05 pm

Thursday, April 21: Fireflies vs Wood Ducks: 7:05 pm

Friday, April 22: Fireflies vs Wood Ducks: 7:05 pm

Saturday, April 23: Fireflies vs Wood Ducks: 6:05 pm

Sunday, April 24: Fireflies vs Wood Ducks: 5:05 pm

The Wood Ducks have two of the top 30 prospects in the Texas Rangers system according to MLB.com. 19-year-old shortstop Maximo Acosta, who is gaining comparisons to a young Gleyber Torres and is hitting .182 in his first six games in the Carolina League, and righty pitcher Dane Acker who figures to have both a plus fastball and curveball and an above average slider to pair with them. He has worked 6.1 innings in his first two starts, punching out 11 hitters and maintaining a 0.79 WHIP. The Wood Ducks were swept in their first series of the year, a three-game set against the Carolina Mudcats, and then they split a six-gamer with the Kannapolis Cannonballers, winning two of their last three games over the weekend.

MILLER LITE $2 TUESDAY: Stop by Segra Park Tuesday evening for one of our favorite promotions, coming back again for 2022. Enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite as the Fireflies open up a new series.

AUTISM AWARENESS NIGHT: We're kicking off the week with a special Fun-for-All promotion. We are turning down the stadium speakers and dimming our scoreboard, while making sure not to play anything with strobing or flashing lights to help create a more at-ease environment for those on the spectrum. We're trying to raise awareness and create an opportunity for all those who have or love someone with autism to enjoy a game at Segra Park.

WHITE CLAW WEDNESDAY: The Fireflies are bringing back a special Wednesday tradition to get fans over the hump day blues! Wednesday, all 16 oz White Claw Seltzers are available at the ballpark for only $5.

TRASH THE POOP DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: Treat your dog to a night on the town at Segra Park! The Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer is the biggest doggie play date in the Midlands and your dog can enter the game for free in the berm areas of the ballpark. And if your pet does his or her business while at Segra Park, please remember to Trash the Poop!

BUDWEISER THIRSTY THURSDAY: It's always a beautiful night at Segra Park when you can get half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas. It's even better when you can purchase $2 Bud Lights at the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar. Of course, this Thursday, that's not all that will happen at the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar, make sure to head over early as we'll be hosting a Disney Trivia night where the winners will take home some Fireflies prize packs!

FREEBIE FRIDAY: Oh boy, do we have an incredible giveaway ready for you, courtesy of the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force. The first 1,000 fans through the gates Friday evening will get a Fireflies World Tour Concert Series T-Shirt. You'll want to get there as close as possible to gates opening at 6 pm, because these shirts will not last long!

PRINCESS KNIGHT: Get ready for an enchanted night at Segra Park with your favorite princesses on hand. We'll have a princess tea party beginning at 4 pm on the Crescent Patio and plenty of fun events going on during the game for everyone's favorite princesses. Thank our partner, Republic Services for providing the fun during the game, and an incredible fireworks show slated for after the contest is over.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: At the end of a long week, there's only one way to make sure the kids start the next week off on the right foot. That's right, it's kids favorite Sunday Funday promotion. We'll have a Fireflies player autograph session from 4:00-4:15 as the gates are opening and after the game, kids can run the bases for free! You don't want to miss out on all the fun this Sunday at Segra Park.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.