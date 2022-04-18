Emiliani Named Carolina League Player of the Week

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Fredericksburg Nationals' 1B/DH Leandro Emiliani was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of April 11-17, the league announced this afternoon.

Emiliani, a 22-year-old from San Antero, Colombia, had a big week at the plate, going 6-for-12 (.500) with three doubles, a triple, and a two-run home run in three games against the Carolina Mudcats. He also drove in four runs in the series and racked up 14 total bases.

The FredNats took four out six games from the Mudcats and are 6-3 through nine games. The team heads to Kannapolis, N.C. for a six-game set with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers starting Tuesday and ending Sunday. The team returns home to Virginia Credit Union Stadium to face the Charleston RiverDogs on Tuesday, April 26.

