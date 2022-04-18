Myrtle Beach Defeats Augusta on Easter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets went into TicketReturn.com Field looking for a series split with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans but came up short as the Pelicans won the final game of the series, 6-3.

Augusta struck early once again with an RBI single from Stephen Paolini, scoring Caleb Durin to make it a 1-0 game after one inning.

The Pelicans answered with a couple of runs in the second inning courtesy of an error and a groundout to put Myrtle Beach ahead 2-1.

The GreenJackets wouldn't be down for long as they snatched the lead back in the top of the third inning with another RBI single by Paolini, and a sacrifice fly by Brandol Mezquita to give Augusta a 3-2 advantage.

The back-and-forth game would continue in the bottom half as the Pelicans produced their best inning of the night with three runs in the bottom of the frame as Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kevin Alcantara, and Kevin Madé all touched home for Myrtle Beach to go up 5-3.

An extra insurance run would score off an error in the fifth inning to increase the lead to 6-3, and the Pelicans' bullpen would slam the door from there as they shut out the GreenJackets for the remainder of the game.

Augusta's best threat to rally came in the eighth inning when they loaded the bases with two outs but Sheldon Reed struck out Antonio Barranca to end the inning.

Reed would close out the ballgame for the Pelicans as he struck out the side and secured a series victory for Myrtle Beach with a 6-3 win.

Luis Angel Rodriguez earned the win in relief for the Pelicans with Sheldon Reed earning the save. Landon Leach took the loss for the GreenJackets.

Notable performances on Sunday for Augusta included Stephen Paolini who singled twice and drove in a run with each hit and Brandol Mezquita reaching a couple of times with a walk and a single, he also contributed a sacrifice fly that scored a run.

The GreenJackets now return home for their first homestand of the season starting on Tuesday night as they host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) at 7:05 from SRP Park. Tyler Owens is slated to get the start on the mound for Augusta in the home opener.

The opening homestand at SRP Park is here and it begins on April 19 as the GreenJackets face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for a full week of fun promotions starting with a rally towel giveaway on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, a visit from the Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy on Friday, and a Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday night. Get your tickets now at https://bit.ly/AGJ-Opening-Night-Tix.

