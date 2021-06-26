Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies start the weekend with a 6:35 contest with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Segra Park. RHP Matt Stil (2-1, 6.75 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and the Pelicans counter with righty Manuel Espinoza (2-4, 4.22 ERA).

Tonight the team is celebrating Early Independence day at Segra Park. The Fireflies will auction off game-worn, Red, White and Blue jerseys during the game and afterwards will host a fireworks show performed by Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics. Come celebrate America's birthday (a little early) at Segra Park. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

BULLPEN STELLAR IN 6-2 WIN OVER MYRTLE BEACH: The bats got going early and the bullpen slammed the door shut as Marlin Willis and Cruz Noriega allowed just two singles across five innings in Columbia's 6-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday night at Segra Park. Noriega (W, 3-1) spun three perfect innings, striking out a trio of Pelicans (19-25) after getting the ball from Brooks Conrad. Noriega was particularly accurate on the night, throwing 31 of his 37 pitches for strikes. Marlin Willis kept the ball rolling for the bullpen, allowing only two hits in two scoreless innings to close out the game for the Fireflies (24-18).

YOU WANNA SEE SOME REAL SPEED?: The Fireflies saw Tyler Tolbert climb his way a position higher on the all-time team leaderboard. Tolbert stole a Fireflies-best three bases in Friday night's game to give him 21 on the season. That tied him for second-most in a single season for a Fireflies player with Hansel Moreno, who accomplished the feat in 2018. He's chasing Jacob Zanon, who stole 28 bags in 2017. Tolbert stole a base again Thursday to increase his total to 24 this year.

EMSHOFF EMERGING: Catcher Kale Emshoff started the month of June off in a rut. Columbia's backstop began the month 1-30 at the plate with 15 strikeouts and eight walks. That's a .033 batting average and a .230 on-base percentage. He's picked things up the last two days though, going 2-5 at the dish with a pair of walks and a homer. It only makes sense that the Royals' 30th-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com, would get hot again while the team is at home. This year, Emshoff has a .311 average at home with all three of his homers and 14 RBI across 45 at-bats. That's compared to a .146 average and eight RBI in 48 at-bats on the road in 2021.

NOT A FAN OF THE PELICANS: Righty Chase Wallace has had a hard time against the Pelicans this season. The pitcher has appeared in four games for Columbia, including two against Myrtle Beach. In the two games against Charleston and Augusta, he has lasted 5.2 innings while allowing only a single run, but in his two appearances against the Pelicans, the Tennessee-native has gone 4.2 innings and has allowed seven earned runs.

GAGE-ING YOUR INTEREST: After starting his tenure in Columbia 0-5, third baseman Gage Hughes made sure his first hit counted, pushing an opposite field homer beyond the right field wall to put the Fireflies in front 3-2 in the third inning of last night's game with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

COLLINS COLLECTS WINS: When Darryl Collins starts in left field for Columbia this season, the Fireflies are 22-10. They are 1-9 when anyone else starts in left. Columbia's record is even better when the Netherlands-product bats third in the order. Soda City is 11-3 in those contests so far this year including last night's win..

SAVING THE OPPORTUNITY: Last night, Walter Pennington earned his team-leading third save of the year. The southpaw has earned all three of his saves at home and has now punched out 18 hitters in 11.2 innings at Segra Park this year. Despite allowing an earned run last night, the Coloradoan still has a 1.54 ERA at home and has maintained a 0.77 ERA at the friendly confines in 2021.

