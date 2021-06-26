Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Carolina

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats today at 6:00 p.m. RHP Nick Krauth (0-2, 3.52) gets the start for Down East, while Carolina will counter with LHP Brendan Murphy (3-1, 3.25).

AVOCADOS FALL TO THE PESCADOS IN EXTRAS: The Down East Wood Ducks, playing as the Avocados Luchadores de Down East fell to the Carolina Mudcats, playing as the Pescados de Carolina 7-6 on Friday night.

HOMEFIELD (DIS)ADVANTAGE: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 8-14 at home and have a .201 team batting average within the (un)friendly confines of Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks are averaging 3.4 runs/game at home. The pitching staff continues to struggle at home, although they have a 3.77 ERA at home, their road ERA is 3.16. This season at Grainger Stadium, opponents are outscoring the Woodies 88-75.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 22-12 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are fifth in all of MiLB with 90 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (22) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 199 - 175 and 59 - 48 in the first two innings. Down East is now 1-11 at home when the opponent scores first.

BULLPEN BREAKDOWN: Throughout the first month of the season, the Down East bullpen was a sign of strength and one of the reasons they were in first place. The bullpen has been heavily relied upon, throwing 211.1 combined innings. Down East once held the top team ERA in all of MiLB. Since June 1st, the pitching staff has become the achilles heel, pitching to a 4.49 ERA and have six lead surrendered losses.

