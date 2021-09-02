Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston

The Fireflies will try to rebound against the Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Adrian Alcantara (5-7, 4.73 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia while Charleston counters with RHP Victor Munoz, who is making his Low-A East debut.

Tonight is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy half-priced draft beers and fountain sodas all evening long and the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar will have Bud Light pints available for only $2. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

NEGRET TAKES OVER LEAGUE RBI LEAD in 19-10 LOSS: The Fireflies let up 14 runs in the first two innings of Wednesday's game at Segra Park against the RiverDogs, and ended up dropping the contest 19-10. It wasn't without heroics though. Juan Carlos Negret stroked his 22nd homer of the season in the ninth inning to cap off a four RBI night, which gave him 73 on the season, passing Diego Infante for the most in the Low-A East League this season. Rylan Kaufman (L, 2-4) left the game after allowing five hits and two walks to end up giving way to seven earned runs in just 0.2 innings. It's the second-shortest outing he has had this season and the second-most runs he has allowed in a single outing. Charleston (73-31) scored nine runs before the end of the first frame.

CHALLENGING LEAGUE TOP MARKS: Fireflies outfielder Juan Carlos Negret has established himself as an all-or-nothing hitter during the 2021 campaign. The slugger leads the Low-A East League with 22 homers, which is the most in a single season in Fireflies history. He trails just Dash Winningham, who hit 25 homers between the 2016 and 2017 campaigns for the most all-time homers in Fireflies history. Negret has also done an excellent job at producing RBI this season. Despite having a sub-.200 batting average, Negret has driven in 73 RBI, which is good for the most in the league in the 2021 campaign. Wednesday he passed Charleston's Diego Infante, who has sent home 71 RBI for the RiverDogs this season.

HEROIC HERNANDEZ: Diego Hernandez is riding a six-game hitting streak, dating back to August 24. During that stretch, he is hitting .304, has a homer and four RBI. The speedster has also swiped three bags during the streak.

WILY WALLACE: Righty reliever Chase Wallace has turned around his season in the month of August. After recording a season-worst 10.24 ERA throughout 9.2 innings in July, the Tennessee-native has already worked 15 innings in August and has allowed only a pair of earned runs. Limiting opponents to a .196 average, Wallace has maintained a 1.20 ERA in the month of August.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: A.J. Franklin spun three scoreless frames Friday, bringing his tally to 8.2 scoreless innings while donning a Fireflies uniform. It hasn't always been clean for the Vanderbilt-product, who has a 1.50 WHIP with the Fireflies so far. He has walked 10 batters and allowed three hits in his four outings with Columbia, but he has been able to work around trouble to keep runs from scoring in each of his outings so far. Franklin's four consecutive games without allowing a run are the most in his career.

NEW FACES, NEW PLACES: After Sunday, the Fireflies have released Jose Marquez, placed Tyler Tolbert on the injured list and seen Kale Emshoff called up to Quad cities. To replace the three, catcher Luca Tresh, second baseman Peyton Wilson and first baseman Dillan Shrum have been added to the Fireflies roster. Tresh and Wilson are both members of the 2021 draft class and Shrum was signed as an undrafted free agent in July. Shrum had 15 homers in just 36 games while playing for the University of Nevada this last season. The final hitter called up to the Fireflies was 17th-round draftee Tresh, who the Royals were able to lure away from North Carolina State after a .231 average season where he smashed 15 homers. In the ACL Tresh was hitting .389 in six games with a homer.

