Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Technology Night at SRP Park

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in partnership with Augusta Technical College is excited to announce the inaugural Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night at SRP Park on Friday, September 10 as a part of the baseball game against the Columbia FireFlies (Kansas City Royals). The first 1,000 fans will receive a collector's Hot Prospect Poster Giveaway presented by Augusta Technical College.

"Augusta Technical College is proud to partner with the Augusta GreenJackets and regional manufacturers to expose K-12 students and families about the great careers available in our marketplace" stated college president Dr. Jermaine Whirl. "Advanced manufacturing is a multibillion-dollar industry throughout the CSRA, and we want to ensure we have a pipeline of talent that will keep this region prosperous for years to come."

This new signature event provides K-12 students throughout the CSRA and their parents a unique look into the world of STEM education and opportunities. Participating exhibitors will allow students to receive a hands-on experience with virtual and augmented reality, robotics, 3D animation and printers, and so much more! To learn more about Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night please visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/atcmen

The evening festivities will kick off at 6 pm. Upon arrival at SRP Park, students are invited to check in at the Young Innovator's Club table to receive a checklist and GreenJackets collector's item. As students and parents visit and experience each exhibitor at SRP Park, they'll sign your checklist. Upon completion, turn-in your checklist at the Shepeard Community Blood Center Guest Relations Booth - located by the main entrance on the concourse (next to the Beestro) - to be eligible for awesome prizes and experiences!

"Over the past year, the GreenJackets and Augusta Technical College have been putting the foundation together for this night as a way to showcase the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering opportunities here in the CSRA, and we look forward to growing this new tradition at SRP Park," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We invite K-12 students and parents to come and check out the many great exhibitors on the main concourse while cheering on GreenJackets Baseball for our final homestand."

Throughout the game, guests will be able to see the amazing technology, talent and work experiences that make up the exciting new world of Advanced Manufacturing in the CSRA. All the activities and exhibits are being planned to share that story, and the evening programming and entertainment will be designed to open the eyes of young people who represent the future manufacturing workforce.

Educators and manufacturers including Augusta Technical College, Augusta Economic Development Authority, Carole Fabrics, Columbia County Development Authority, Georgia Power, GIW-KSB, Ingevity, Technical Training Aids, Textron and others will be on hand with exhibits.

To learn more and to purchase discounted tickets available for K-12 students and parents visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/atcmen

