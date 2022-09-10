Columbia Fireflies Game Notes September 10 vs Charleston

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 6:05 pm contest with the Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park tonight. RHP Shane Panzini (0-4, 4.03 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jonny Cuevas (3-1, 4.82 ERA).

Tonight is Wands & Wizards Night at Segra Park! Join us for a magical evening including a House competition and a dazzling fireworks show to close out the night! Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

SIX-RUN SECOND BEATS FIREFLIES FRIDAY: The Fireflies gave up six-runs in the second, which led to their 8-1 loss at the hands of the Charleston RiverDogs Friday night at Segra Park. Ben Hernandez (L, 1-7) was knocked out of the ball game in the second after a six-pitch 1-2-3 first. In the second inning, allowed five hits, issued three walks and ceded six runs, all of which were earned to the Charleston RiverDogs. Columbia's bats tried to answer the bell in the bottom of the second. David Hollie walked to start off the frame and stole second to get into scoring position. He advanced to third on a ground out before Daniel Vazquez hit a sacrifice fly to bring him home. It produced Vazquez's 31st RBI of the season.

THE BOY WHO LIVED: Gavin Cross has the second-longest on-base streak in the Carolina League currently, as he has reached safely in 23-consecutive games. The Virginia Tech product's streak began in his third game in the Carolina League August 13. During the run, Cross has scored 19 runs and has drawn 22 walks to the tune of a .455 on-base percentage. Cross trails Salem's Eddison Paulino, who has reached safely in 36-consecutive games. The stretch is Columbia's second-longest on-base streak this season, trailing River Town who reached in 33-straight.

THE TRIWIZARD CHAMPIONS: The Fireflies bats have three active hitting streaks of eight games or more as Omar Hernandez has an eight game streak and Javier Vaz and Gavin Cross also have nine-game hitting streaks to their credit. The Fireflies are riding a stretch with three players having eight or more game hitting streaks for the first time this season.

JOINING THE SLUG CLUB: Last Sunday, Luinder Avila became the first pitcher since 2019 to spin 100 innings in a single campaign. Last season, Adrian Alcantara was the closest, as he worked 97.1 innings. In 2019, Willy Taveras, Christian James and Jose Butto all spun at least 100 innings for the Fireflies. Currently, Avila has 95 strikeouts, making him five shy of becoming the first Fireflies pitcher to notch 100 strikeouts in a season since Butto had 109 in 2019.

SIX PLANNED HORCRUXES: After getting to within 2.5 games of the Charleston RiverDogs, the Fireflies have dropped six consecutive games, causing their elimination from playoff contention. Columbia now sits 7.5 games behind the Charleston RiverDogs and are only a game in front of Augusta with two games left in the 2022 season.

WOOD, I HAVE FOUND YOU A SEEKER: After a tough start to the season, relief pitcher John McMillon has righted the ship and is one of the most dangerous pitchers on the Columbia Fireflies pitching staff as we close out the season. The Texas native has not allowed a run in his last four outings, and, even more impressively, has not allowed a hit during that stretch dating back to August 19. During that time, McMillon's ERA has plummeted from 7.50 to 6.21 on the season and he has been able to drop his WHIP from 1.96 to 1.83 as opponents are hitting only .160 against him this year.

I'M NOT GOING HOME, NOT REALLY: The Fireflies close out the 2022 regular season at Segra Park tomorrow at 5:05 pm. Purchase your tickets for the final game of the season at FirefliesTickets.com.

