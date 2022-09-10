Tonight's Game Canceled

September 10, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release







Tonight's game (Saturday 9/10) has officially been canceled due to rain. All ticket holders, including season ticket holders, with tickets dated for September 10th will receive an undated 2023 voucher to be redeemed at any Salem Red Sox home game. Fans can still exchange tonight's ticket for Sunday's game (9/11) and will still receive an undated 2023 voucher. Vouchers will be distributed following the 2022 season at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.