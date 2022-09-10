'Birds Score 10 Unanswered Runs in 11-4 Rout of Wood Ducks

SALISBURY MD. - After falling behind 4-1 early, the Delmarva Shorebirds played a nearly flawless game the rest of the way in a 11-4 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

With the win, the Shorebirds (49-81, 28-37) claimed an early series win over the Wood Ducks (65-66, 23-33) by taking four of the first five games.

Yosy Galan smacked a two-run homer, his 21st of the season, to get the Wood Ducks on the board in the first.

The Shorebirds immediately sliced the deficit in half in the bottom of the first on an Isaac Bellony RBI single.

Jose Rodriguez cranked another two-run homer for the Wood Ducks in the second, his fourth of the season, to make it 4-1 Down East.

In the bottom of the second, the Shorebirds rallied to take a lead they never relinquished. After drawing three walks to load the bases, Elio Prado drew a fourth walk with two outs to force home a run. Doug Hodo then beat out an infield single to plate another run before Isaac Bellony walked to force in the tying run. Noelberth Romero then lined a single to left to give the 'Birds a one-run lead, but Hodo was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

In the fourth, Carter Young and Prado both walked to start the frame. After a strikeout, Bellony singled home Young with Prado moving to third. Romero then scored Prado with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-4.

Wilkin Grullon smashed a two-run homer in the fifth, his third of the season, extending the Delmarva lead to 9-4. After two singles later in the inning put runners at the corners, Bellony roped another RBI single to make it 10-4.

The Shorebirds added one more run in the sixth on a Carter Young sacrifice fly to make it 11-4.

Cam Weston (2-0) earned the win for the Shorebirds with three perfect innings out of the bullpen, striking out four.

Josh Gessner (2-4) suffered the loss for the Wood Ducks, allowing five runs on two hits and five walks, striking out two.

The Shorebirds wrap their 2022 season with a final game against the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday, September 11. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m with pregame coverage beginning at 1:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

