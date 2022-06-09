Columbia Fireflies Game Notes June 9 vs Augusta

The Fireflies continue their series vs the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Ben Kudrna (0-1, 0.84 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-3, 5.08 ERA).

Tonight is Pride Night at Segra Park. Along with the normal Budweiser Thirsty Thursday specials, half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas and $2 12 oz cans of Bud Light, fans can celebrate inclusivity at the ballpark. As the gates open at 6 pm, we will be hosting a mini-Pride Parade on the field, and throughout the game, we will have live music featuring Girl Interrupted at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

PITCHING FALTERS IN 15-2 LOSS TO GREENJACKETS: The Fireflies pitching staff couldn't quite figure out the Augusta GreenJackets, as Columbia lost 15-2 Wednesday night at Segra Park. Starter Luinder Avila (L, 3-5) was chased from the game in a hurry. After lasting four or more innings in each of his last eight starts, the righty only recorded four outs while walking a pair and allowing six hits, resulting in Augusta gaining a 7-0 lead before the conclusion of the second inning. The first inning, Avila was able to spin out of trouble, utilizing a 6-3 double play to only allow a single run after being caught in a one out situation with runners on the corners. In the second, it was a different story though. After getting Braulio Vasquez to fly out with Stephen Paolini on first, the Fireflies' (14-38) starter allowed the next six batters to reach safely. Adam Zebrowski singled and Kadon Morton was hit by a pitch to load the bases for the top of the order. Next, both Caleb Durbin and Cal Conley had back-to-back two RBI singles and then Herardo Quintero and Brandol Mezquita back-to-back RBI singles to finish the scoring for the inning.

A HANDFUL OF DUBS: Last night, Heribert Garcia spun five innings in relief of Shane Panzini, earning his team-best fifth win of the season. Columbia's reliever has three wins in his last five relief appearances and has overtaken tonight's starter, Luinder Avila, fort the most wins on the roster this season.

EERIE 13: Last night, the Fireflies lost by a season-high 13 runs to the Augusta GreenJackets. Columbia has now been outscored by 10 or more runs in five of their first 53 games this year. On the other end of the spectrum, they have won only a pair of games by more than five runs this year. The team is also 1-22 in games where they score two runs or less. The Fireflies have held opponents to two runs or fewer in seven games in 2022.

DUCKS AREN'T IN A ROW: The Fireflies have won back-to-back contests just once this season. It came in the fourth and fifth games of the season at Charleston April 12 and 13. That makes Columbia 1-14 after winning a game this season. It has been 49 games since the Fireflies have won back-to-back.

NICE JACKET: Columbia's center fielder, Erick Peña, has enjoyed playing against the GreenJackets in 2022. In nine games, the D.R. native has launched three of his six homers on the season and driven in eight of his 17 RBI against Augusta. Peña 7-for-36 against the GreenJackets this season (.167) and 12-for-103 (.117) vs all other teams in the Carolina League.

IT'S BEEN AWHILE: Last night the Fireflies snapped a couple of skids with their 8-3 win over the Augusta GreenJackets. They snapped their six-game losing streak dating back to May 29's game against Lynchburg. They also won their first home game since May 8 vs Delmarva.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. He struggled a bit to open up the season, spinning an 8.53 ERA in April, but since, has kept things under control. May was the start of something new for the lefty, who punched out 19 hitters in 12.1 innings while working a 2.92 ERA in six outings. So far in June, Willis has worked a pair of outings, each lasting one frame and he has not allowed a run to score.

