RiverDogs' Annual Larry Doby Weekend Begins Saturday at the Joe

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will host their annual Larry Doby Weekend presented by MUSC Health to cap off the current homestand against the Salem Red Sox on June 11-12. The weekend will include a free Pitch Hit & Run event for children, a charity softball game, the teams wearing Negro League jerseys on Saturday and a tribute to the 1955 Cannon Street All-Stars on Sunday. The entire weekend will be a celebration of the historic impact that Black baseball players have made on the game of baseball.

Larry Doby, the first African-American to play in the American League (Jackie Robinson was the first in the National League), was part of the Cleveland Indians World Series-winning team in 1948. Doby was credited with helping break baseball's color line. Doby was often called the "Big Man" and was respected for his family life and his dedication to sharing his love of baseball with youth. He was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.

"Larry Doby Weekend is always one of the highlights during each RiverDogs season", said President and General Manager Dave Echols. "This weekend is packed with events for the whole family, all in the spirit of honoring some of the pioneers in breaking baseball's color barrier. From 9:00 a.m. on Saturday until Sunday night after the game, there will be several opportunities to come out to the ballpark and make memories with us."

The weekend gets underway on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. with a Pitch Hit & Run event, featuring 100 children ages 7-10 competing for the opportunity to advance to the team championships in a Major League Baseball stadium. The event coincides with Major League Baseball's Play Ball Weekend, an initiative around the sport to celebrate the game and encourage kids to play ball.

Prior to Saturday's 6:05 p.m. RiverDogs game, the gates at The Joe will open at 4:00 for a Larry Doby Charity Softball Game featuring prominent black business owners from the Lowcountry. A ticket for Saturday's RiverDogs game is necessary for entrance to the ballpark. All proceeds from the softball game will benefit the North Charleston Junior RBI Program.

For Saturday's contest the RiverDogs and Red Sox will take the field in Negro League replica jerseys. The RiverDogs will don the uniforms of the Newark Eagles, Doby's former team, while the Red Sox suit up as the Frontier Greys. The RiverDogs will also honor the 2022 recipient of the Gus Holt Memorial Scholarship and present the RiverDogs Humanitarian Award.

Sunday's game will serve as a celebration of the 1955 Cannon Street All-Stars Little League team. The team, comprised of players from the Cannon Street Y.M.C.A Little League, the first sanctioned African-American Little League in South Carolina. The squad was declared South Carolina state champions and invited to the Little League World Series as guests when the state's 61 white teams staged a boycott and refused to play against them.

The RiverDogs will wear Cannon Street All-Stars replica jerseys during the 5:05 p.m. game. Those game-worn jerseys will be autographed and available via online auction with proceeds going to the "Let Them Play" nonprofit. Members of the 1955 Cannon Street All-Stars team will be in attendance at the game. As always, parking is free on Sundays and children are invited to run the bases after the game.

Individual tickets to all home games are still available. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

