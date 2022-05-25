Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Lynchburg May 25

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hillcats tonight at Bank of the James Stadium at 6:30 pm. RHP Shane Panzini will make his debut for Columbia and Lynchburg opts to throw southpaw Jake Miller (0-1, 5.20 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a two-week homestand June 7-19 that includes two Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays, two Freebie Fridays, two firework shows and the return of Negro League Weekend! Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

COLUMBIA'S SLUMP CONTINUES IN LYNCHBURG: The Columbia Fireflies gave up seven runs in the first, which led to a 9-1 loss against the Lynchburg Hillcats Tuesday night at Bank of the James Stadium. Lynchburg (22-17) got the party in the first, pushing Frank Mozzicato (L, 0-1) out of his second start after he recorded only a single out. Mozzicato allowed three hits and issued a pair of walks and all five runners came around to score as the Hillcats tagged the Fireflies (11-29) for seven first inning runs. Eight of Lynchburg's nine hitters in their lineup got at least one hit and four had multiple hits, as Columbia ceded nine runs in the first five frames.Will Dion (W, 2-0) spun five innings with nine strikeouts, as Columbia couldn't crack the starter's code.

MAKING MOVES: The Kansas City Royals continued the roster turnover in Columbia prior to today's game. RHP Eric Cerantola has moved to Quad Cities and utility infielder Edgar Martinez has been placed on the seven-day injured list. To correspond with the moves, RHP Shane Panzini has been added to the Fireflies active roster.

THINGS COULD BE BETTER: The Fireflies have lost eight consecutive games and 12 of their last 13 games overall as they enter tonight with an 11-29 record. The team has a -104 run differential, which is the worst in the Carolina League by 39 runs. Their run differential is the second worst in Minor League Baseball. Visalia leads MiLB with a -111 run differential. The Rawhide took over the spot after losing their last three games by a combined 18 runs, where Columbia has dropped the same games by six.

MOVE ALONG, MOVE ALONG: River Town has found his stride ever since he was named the Carolina League Player of the Week April 25. The outfielder broke Lynchburg's no-hitter with a double to center field in the eighth inning last night. That double advanced his on-base streak to 11 games. Town has hits in nine of the 11 games, has scored 11 runs and has drawn five walks and been hit by five pitches during the stretch. Overall, the lefty is slashing .250/.400/.550 during the streak.

HOME COOKING: Fireflies outfielder Darryl Collins received the night off Tuesday, but has been markedly better within the confines of Segra Park than on the road this season. The second-year player is hitting .275 in 69 at-bats at home in 2022 with six doubles, one triple and 10 RBI, but is at .208 in 48 at-bats on the road with only two RBI/

TAKING CONTROL: Guillermo Quintana has emerged as the top bat in the Fireflies order so far this season. After winning the ACL Royals' Player of the Year award in 2021, Quintana switched positions from catcher to first base when he transitioned to full-season baseball. If that weren't enough, he's still found a way to make a significant impact with his bat. After he crushed his team-leading sixth homer to left field in the eighth inning last night, accounting for his team-leading 19th RBI, Quintana is just .019 batting average points shy of owning the Fireflies triple crown.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After three innings of work Thursday night, Willis has allowed a single earned run in his last 11 innings of work. The Georgia native has been lights out in May. Willis has tallied a 0.82 ERA in five outings, lasting 11 frames while punching out 18 hitters and holding opponents to a .086 batting average.

