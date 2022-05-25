Fireflies to Host Free MLB Play Ball Clinic for Kids Age 4-18

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will host Major League Baseball's Play Ball Clinic run by Fireflies players and coaches at Segra Park Saturday, June 11 from 9 am to 11 am. The clinic is free for all kids ages 4-18. All kids wishing to participate in the Play Ball Clinic must register online in advance. The Play Ball Clinic is a part of MLB's Play Ball Weekend initiatives that the Fireflies are taking part in June 10-12.

Once at Segra Park, the children will rotate between five different skills stations, where they will receive instructions from the Fireflies staff about how to improve their game. Fans can register for the Play Ball Clinic here.

The first 200 kids to register will receive a Franklin bat and ball set and a free reserved ticket for the game vs the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park that night, June 11, at 6:05 pm. The game will feature a post-game firework show. All members who participated in the clinic will be invited on-field pregame as recognition for their completion of the Play Ball Clinic.

Questions about the event can be sent to Aydan Fields at afields@columbiafireflies.com.

For tickets or more information about events at Segra Park this summer, please visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

