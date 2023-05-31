Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Down East 5.31

The Fireflies close out the month of May at Grainger Stadium tonight at 7 pm. RHP Ben Kudrna (4-2, 3.75 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and RHP Aidan Curry (2-1, 2.78 ERA) counters for Down East.

The Fireflies will return home to Segra Park June 6 to welcome the Salem Red Sox to town.

COLUMBIA BLANKED IN OPENER IN KINSTON: The Fireflies ended up on the wrong end of a pitcher's duel, falling 3-0 to the Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium Tuesday night. Down East broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning. After Chazz Martinez surrendered a lead-off single to Cam Cauley, the shortstop stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Konner Piotto fielder's choice to break the scoreless tie. The Wood Ducks were able to add a pair in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of outs. Josy Galan started the inning with a two out infield single, then Cam Cauley and Tommy Spect had back-to-back RBI hits to bring Down East's lead to 3-0.

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together three consecutive impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and prior to allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning May 10 at Salem, had a 14.2 inning scoreless streak. The streak was the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season. He's 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA in four starts this May.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he hasn't allowed an earned run in either of his last two starts, spanning eight innings. It's Zobac's second-longest scoreless stretch of the campaign, as he didn't allow a run in his first 13.2 innings of work this season. Through his first eighth outings, four of which have been starts, Zobac now holds a 1.80 ERA.

ONE-RUN FUN: After three-consecutive wins in one-run contests against the Charleston RiverDogs, the Fireflies are now 9-7 in one-run contests this season. That means that 16 of Columbia's first 43 games or 37 percent of their games have been decided by the slimmest margin possible.

I'M LOOKING AT THE MAN IN THE MIRROR: David Sandlin and Frank Mozzicato have gone back-and-forth on the strikeouts leader board for the Carolina League this season. Thursday Mozzicato fanned nine to push his lead to 11 with 64 punchouts this season. Sandlin is second with 53 whiffs on the season.

MAGIC MOZZ: Frank Mozzicato has been on a tear this year. The southpaw is among the Carolina League leaders in nearly every category for a pitcher. After tossing back-to-back quality starts, he leads the League in strikeouts (64), Innings Pitcher (41.1), opposing batting average (.156) and is fifth in ERA (2.18) and sixth in WHIP (1.06).

PARAMOUNT PITCHING: The Fireflies pitching staff has been among the top pitching staffs in all of Minor League Baseball this season. After maintaining a 1.59 ERA vs Charleston last week, the Fireflies have a 3.08 ERA, which is second in the league to the Down East Wood Ducks, who have a 2.97 ERA through their first 42 games of the season. The only non-Carolina League team with a better ERA is the Tulsa Drillers, who have a ridiculous 2.78 ERA in their first 45 games of the season.

SEARS-ING THE COMPETITION: Ben Sears has hit a hot stretch, notching three consecutive appearances with a save. The righty has a 1.80 ERA in May across 10 innings in five appearances.

