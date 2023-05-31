Salem Red Sox Announce Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game

SALEM, Va. - On Saturday June 3rd, local Police and Firefighters will compete in a nine-inning charity softball game at Carilion Clinic Field. A five-dollar donation is required for entry with all proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

This game marks the 18th game that has taken place at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The event started in 2005, when the two departments wanted to team up in order to raise money for a good cause.

"We are thrilled to be doing this event again, as the proceeds help benefit the Roanoke Valley Ronald McDonald House," Tony Rickman said. "It's a great opportunity for a fun filled evening and a chance for the community to cheer on their local heroes."

The Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia was established in 1984 and provides a home-away-from-home for families who have children that are sick and currently being treated. The organization cares for 700 families per year on average.

In addition to the action on the field, there will be fire trucks on display as you walk into the gates. Fans will have the opportunity to get to know their local heroes, while enjoying a night at the ballpark.

Allen Lawrence, the Salem Red Sox General Manager, understands the importance of hosting this yearly event.

"We love having this event at the ballpark so we can get the community involved and bring in more awareness," Lawrence said. "This is a fun night spent with good people for a great cause."

