Shorebirds Lose Third Straight to Nationals

May 31, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (23-23) suffered their fourth straight defeat on Wednesday night as an explosive bottom of the fifth inning gave the Fredericksburg Nationals (20-25) their third straight win in the series by a score of 9-2.

It took just two pitches for the Shorebirds to grab the lead as a single on the first pitch of the game put Angel Tejada at first, he then scored on the next toss as Carter Young doubled into the left field corner to make it 1-0 Delmarva.

Delmarva then added to their lead in the fourth on an RBI double with two outs by Erison Placencia to score Stiven Acevedo, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Fredericksburg would get that run back in the bottom half of the inning on a solo home run by Paul Witt, his second homer of the series made it a 2-1 game.

The Fred Nats would then turn the game on its head in the bottom of the fifth as they exploded for eight runs on seven hits to put Delmarva in a 9-2 hole.

The pitching would settle in for Delmarva after the eight-run frame as Cesar Alvarez would toss three scoreless and relief with Alejandro Mendez putting up a zero in the eighth, but it was too much to overcome for the Delmarva offense as they would go on to lose game three to the Nationals 9-2.

Miguel Gomez (4-3) was awarded the win in relief with Juan Nuñez (0-2) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

The offense did have notable performances from Carter Young, Angel Tejada, and Isaac Bellony who each had two hits in the ball game with Young picking up an RBI on his double in the first. Erison Placencia also made it back-to-back games with an RBI with his double in the fourth.

The Shorebirds will look to put an end to their four-game losing streak on Thursday night as Moises Chace gets the ball for Delmarva versus Bryan Sanchez for the Nationals with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

