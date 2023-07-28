Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.28 vs Carolina

July 28, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia continues their series with the Carolina Mudcats with a 7:05 match-up tonight at Segra Park. LHP Hunter Patteson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Will Rudy (4-2, 3.59 ERA).

Tonight, the Fireflies are giving away a Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans through the gates thanks to SAFE Federal Credit Union. It kicks off our Super Hero Weekend at Segra Park! Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

REYES DEBUT OVERSHADOWED IN 11-2 LOSS: The Fireflies fell 11-2 to the Carolina Mudcats with a grand slam in the ninth sealing the deal on a rough outing Thursday evening at Segra Park. Emmanuel Reyes (L, 0-1) made his Carolina League debut and when he exited the ball game, it was tied 2-2 with runners on the corners with two outs. Prior to that, he fanned six hitters and allowed four hits while issuing a pair of walks. The 19-year-old threw 16 of his first 20 pitches for strikes and ended the night with 72 pitches, 43 of which were in the zone. Jose Sibrian was the difference maker for the Mudcats Thursday night. He hit a grand slam in the ninth to stretch the lead to 11-2 and went for 4-5 with two homers, five RBI and a double on the night.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Sunday, Oscar Rayo spun his first save in the Carolina League and the second save of his young career. The southpaw has a 1.90 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

RETURN OF THE MACK: Wednesday, Fireflies reliever Mack Anglin made his return to the mound. In his first appearance for Columbia since leaving the game due to an ankle injury against Salem June 7, Anglin spun two scoreless innings. The righty punched out two hitters in his return, coming back to the Carolina League right where he left off. Anglin has now worked eight-consecutive outings without allowing a run. In those 12.1 innings dating back to May 17, Anglin has wrung up 17 hitters and dropped his ERA from 4.66 to 2.25. The Clemson-product also made three rehab appearances in Arizona, spanning 5.1 innings without allowing a run.

HE'S A MEAN-JEAN HITTING MACHINE: Wednesday, Jean Ramirez was 3-3 with a walk and a triple against the Carolina Mudcats. Columbia's lead-off man is hitting a Fireflies-best .297 on the season. The month of July has been spectacular for Ramirez though. The outfielder is 24-72 (.333) in 20 games with a season-best two homers and nine RBI.

MASTERING MCKEEHAN: After earning a save July 20, McKeehan now has 11 saves, which leaves him tied with Allan Winans (2019) and Adonis Uceta (2017) for the second-most saves in franchise history. Alex Palsha has the most saves in a single year in Fireflies history. He recorded 14 in 2018. After twirling two scoreless innings last night, the southpaw has a 1.16 ERA this season. He also leads the club with seven wins this year.

SCORING POSITION NOT SCORING: After an 2-8 outing with runners in scoring position last night, the Fireflies are 10-69 (.145) with runners threatening over their last eight games. Despite the poor marks with runners in scoring position, Columbia has been able to go 4-5 over the stretch thanks to some stellar pitching performances.

SOMEBODY SAVE ME: The Fireflies were 3/3 in save opportunites against the Pelicans with two saves of more than two innings pitched for Ben Sears. Columbia's bullpen has converted each of its last 11 save opportunities dating back to June 10. During that run, the Fireflies have gotten saves from five different pitchers Cooper McKeehan (4), Ben Sears (3), Wesley Scott (2), Oscar Rayo (1) and Chazz Martinez (1).

