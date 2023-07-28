Birds Crush Nationals 12-0

Off another incredible performance from the lineup, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans blew out the Fredericksburg Nationals 12-0 on Thursday night to win their fourth straight game. The win pushed Myrtle Beach to 54-38 on the season and 15-12 in the second half. Fredericksburg dropped to 40-49 and 10-16 in the second half.

The Pelicans tallied double-digit runs for the third game in a row as Jefferson Rojas (2-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI) hit his second grand slam of the season and third homer of the year. Andy Garriola (3-5, HR, 3 RBI) brought in three more runs after his six-RBI game last night and hit another home run. Ismael Mena (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI) also brought in a pair of runs as the Birds have now racked up 33 runs in the first three games of the series.

Starlyn Pichardo (3-1) earned the win by throwing 2 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball in relief with four strikeouts. Starter Luis Rujano stretched out four frames with just two hits and two walks allowed to three punch outs. Thursday marked the Pelicans' sixth shutout win of the season.

The Nationals were held to just three hits with Johnathan Thomas (1-4, 2B, BB) providing the only extra-base hit with a double. Fredericksburg left 10 runners on base and went just 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

With just one earned run through four innings, starter Erik Tolman (0-2) took the loss after giving up two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. The majority of the runs came off Kevin Rodriguez with six earned in just 2/3 of an inning.

The Pelicans began by bringing a run home in the first. With runners on second and third, Garriola brought in his first run with a groundout to second as the run scored for an early lead.

After the first two batters were retired in the Birds' half of the fifth, the Pelicans went on a run that would push the game out of reach. With a runner on second, Mena lined a double up the middle to bring home the run. After the next two batters walked, Rojas lifted a grand slam over the wall in left field for his third home run of the year and second grand slam in the last nine days. Garriola followed with a solo home run to left for his 10th of the season as the Birds left the inning up 7-0.

Four more runs came home in the next inning for Myrtle Beach. With two runners on, Mena reached on a fielding error at second with Miguel Pabon scoring from second on the play. Reivaj Garcia and Cristian Hernandez both followed with RBI singles and Garriola would later bring in one on a single to push the Birds' advantage to 11-0.

The final run for the Pelicans came in the top of the seventh as Mena grounded a single to center with Pedro Ramirez on second to score the 12th run.

Myrtle Beach will go for the series victory on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

