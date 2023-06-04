Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.2 at Down East

The Fireflies close out their series with the Down East Wood Ducks today at Grainger Stadium at 1 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (0-2, 4.50 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Down East counters with RHP DJ McCarty (1-1, 1.54 ERA).

The Fireflies will return home to Segra Park June 6 to welcome the Salem Red Sox to town. The Fireflies will host RiverBanks Zoo and Garden Night with a Carter Jensen Lion Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Safe Federal Credit Union Friday, June 9. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES GIVE UP FIVE UNEARNED IN 10-9 LOSS: The Fireflies tied the game late, with a solo homer from Omar Hernandez, but couldn't complete the rally as they lost their fifth-straight, 10-9 in 10 innings to the Down East Wood Ducks Saturday night at Grainger Stadium. After spinning through 2.1 scoreless innings, Ben Sears came back out for the bottom of the 10th, trying to protect a two-run lead. He started the frame punching out Tommy Specht, before allowing back-to-back hits, a single to Danyer Cueva that placed runners on the corners and then a double from Yosy Galan that tied the game. Galan moved to third on a ground out from Gleider Figuereo and Cam Cauley won the game with a walk-off single into right field. The Fireflies tallied four errors in the game and surrendered five, unearned runs as they lost the one-run game to Down East. In the top of the 10th, Columbia came out roaring. Brett Squires was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second with no one out. Daniel Vazquez bunted to move both into scoring position. Then a Luis Ramirez wild pitch scored Lizandro Rodriguez, the placed runner and Squires came around on a balk, granting Columbia a 9-7 lead.

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together three consecutive impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and prior to allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning May 10 at Salem, had a 14.2 inning scoreless streak. The streak was the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season. He was 3-1 with a 1.38 ERA in five starts this May..

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he hasn't allowed an earned run in either of his last two starts, spanning eight innings. It's Zobac's second-longest scoreless stretch of the campaign, as he didn't allow a run in his first 13.2 innings of work this season. Through his first eighth outings, four of which have been starts, Zobac now holds a 1.80 ERA.

MAGIC MOZZ: Frank Mozzicato has been on a tear this year. The southpaw is among the Carolina League leaders in nearly every category for a pitcher. After tossing back-to-back quality starts, he leads the League in strikeouts (74), innings pitched (46.1) and opposing batting average (.151) and is fourth in ERA (2.14) and fifth in WHIP (1.06).

SEARS-ING THE COMPETITION: Although Ben Sears' save streak ended at four consecutive games, his hot stretch continued to close out May Wednesday against Down East. The righty spun a pair of innings without allowing an earned run to bring his ERA down to 2.25 on the season. He's been stellar all season long, but the month of May is where the University of Houston product has glowed brightest. In eight appearances, he has notched a 1.23 ERA across 14.2 innings, fanning five and converting four of five potential save opportunities.

SKIDDING TO THE FINISH: The Fireflies have now lost a season-high five consecutive games, surrendering 3.5 games in the standings to second-place Myrtle Beach. Columbia is now tied for first in the division, but owns the tie-breaker with Myrtle Beach with 16 games left in the first half. Columbia took four of the only six games that Myrtle Beach and Columbia played in the first half. The Fireflies also own the tiebreaker against third-place Augusta, as they are 6-3 against the GreenJackets in the first half.

