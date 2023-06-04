Streaking Mudcats Win Seventh Straight 7-1

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Quinton Low collected his first hits of the season and drove in two runs, Luis Lara had two hits and scored twice, Jadher Areinamo drove in two with two hits and Chase Costello pitched through four scoreless relief innings as the Carolina Mudcats won their seventh straight game 7-1 over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday night at Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg.

The Mudcats (29-18) totaled nine hits, with all nine being singles as they defeated the Hillcats (22-28) without recording an extra-base hit. Lara, Areinamo and Low accounted for six of the nine singles by collecting two hits each.

Jace Avina gave the Mudcats a 1-0 lead in the first after driving in Carolina's first run of the game with a RBI single off starter Yorman Gomez (L, 1-3). Areinamo then added to the Carolina lead with a two-run single in the third to bring the score to 3-0.

Lynchburg scored their lone of the game in the last of the third to cut it to 3-1, but the Mudcats broke things open in the fourth with a four-run frame that saw Lara, Areinamo and Luke Adams all single and score on a sacrifice fly from Hedbert Perez and a two-run single from Low respectively.

Patricio Aquino started and worked through three innings with three hits, one run and two strikeouts in what was his first start back from a short-stint on the injured list. Costello (W, 3-1) took over in relief in the third and went on to earn the win after holding the Hillcats scoreless over four straight frames. Jeferson Figueroa finished it two scoreless innings and two strikeouts.

The Carolina victory gave the Mudcats a 5-0 series lead and kept the Mudcats in first-place by a 0.5 game over the Down East Wood Ducks in the Carolina League North standings. The six-game series will conclude on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in Lynchburg.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Lara, CF (Carolina): 2-for-3, 2 R

Areinamo, 2B (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBI

Low, DH (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI

Lipscomb, CF (Lynchburg): 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Aquino (Carolina): 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Costello (W, 3-1) (Carolina): 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Figueroa (Carolina): 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Almonte (Lynchburg): 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Jasiak (Lynchburg): 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 1, Hillcats 0) -- Luis Lara walks. Jadher Areinamo flies out to Guy Lipscomb. Luke Adams hits out on an infield fly. Luke Adams out on batter interference. Luis Lara steals 2nd base. Jace Avina singles to left field, Luis Lara scores; Jace Avina to 2nd. Gregory Barrios grounds out, Jose Devers to Maick Collado.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 3, Hillcats 0) -- Hedbert Perez lines out to Jose Devers. Quinton Low reaches on fielding error by Carson Tucker. Jesus Parra singles up the middle, Quinton Low to 2nd. Jose Sibrian strikes out swinging. Luis Lara walks, Quinton Low to 3rd; Jesus Parra to 2nd. Jadher Areinamo singles to right field, Quinton Low scores; Jesus Parra scores; Luis Lara to 3rd. Luke Adams struck out looking.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

Hillcats 3rd (Mudcats 3, Hillcats 1) -- Guy Lipscomb doubles down the right-field line. Carson Tucker flies out to Luis Lara. Angel Genao doubles to right-center field, Guy Lipscomb scores. Maick Collado lines into double play, Jadher Areinamo to Gregory Barrios, Angel Genao out at 2nd.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 7, Hillcats 1) -- Luis Lara singles to shallow center field. Jadher Areinamo singles to right field, Luis Lara to 2nd. Luke Adams singles to left field, Luis Lara scores; Jadher Areinamo to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Luis Almonte replaces Yorman Gomez. Jace Avina walks, Jadher Areinamo to 3rd; Luke Adams to 2nd. Gregory Barrios struck out looking. Hedbert Perez out on a sacrifice fly to Guy Lipscomb, Jadher Areinamo scores; Luke Adams to 3rd. Jace Avina steals 2nd base. Quinton Low singles to center field, Luke Adams scores; Jace Avina scores; Quinton Low to 2nd. Jesus Parra pops out to Carson Tucker.

(4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

