Woodpeckers Settle for Series Split with Cannon Ballers

Kannapolis, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-31) were unable to end their six-game series at Atrium Health Ballpark with a victory Sunday afternoon. Fayetteville fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (26-24) by a 6-2 final score in a seven-inning affair, splitting the series at three games apiece.

The Woodpeckers took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Ricardo Balogh grounded an RBI single up the middle to score Leosdany Molina. However, Kannapolis responded in a big way in the bottom half. After three straight singles for the Cannon Ballers in the inning off Fayetteville starter Jose Nodal (L, 0-5), Tim Elko launched a grand slam to give Kannapolis the 4-1 lead. Later in the frame, Luis Pineda added an RBI double to push the lead to four.

In the fourth, Elko stepped to the plate again, this time against reliever Elvis Garcia. The Cannon Ballers' slugger belted a solo home run this time to make it 6-1. Garcia shook the early mistake off and finished his season debut with the Woodpeckers allowing just the one run over three and a third innings. Fayetteville put together a bit of a rally in the top of the seventh with Luis Encarnacion driving in Narbe Cruz on a base hit but were unable to get any closer.

After an off day on Monday, the Woodpeckers will head to Zebulon for the first time this season to play seven games against the Carolina Mudcats. First pitch on Tuesday in the series opener is scheduled for 7:00 ET at Five County Stadium.

