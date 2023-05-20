Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.20 at Fredericksburg

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 6:05 tilt against the FredNats at Virginia Credit Union Stadium tonight. RHP David Sandlin (3-0, 3.31 ERA) grips the seams for Columbia and Fredericksburg sends RHP Bryan Sanchez (1-1, 7.64 ERA) to the hill.

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 23 to start a six-game series with the Charleston RiverDogs. The week marks the return of Copa de la Diversíon weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds, where the Fireflies will become Los Chiccarones de Columbia for the weekend. Friday, the Fireflies will give away a soccer scarf for the first 1,000 fans through the gates thanks to Southern Recipe Small Batch and Saturday, we'll have a fantastic fireworks display. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES LOSE AMID ON-FIELD HIGH JINX: The Fireflies fell 2-1 to the Fredericksburg Nationals after one wild sixth inning Friday Night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Following a successful Shane Panzini (L, 1-3) pick-off to record the second out of the inning, Nationals development coach Carmelo Jaime was ejected and, on his way, out of the stadium, he proceeded to take third base with him. In the ensuing delay, Nationals (12-23) manager Jake Lowery was also ejected. Next, the Frednats rattled off four consecutive singles, allowing Paul Witt and Brady House, who started the two out rally, to score, upending Columbia 2-1. The runs ended a 23.1 inning scoreless stretch for the Fireflies pitching staff. Panzini had only allowed one hit up to that point. He didn't record another out and Chazz Martinez recorded the final out of the sixth. Martinez worked a scoreless seventh and Wesley Scott spun a scoreless eighth to keep Fredericksburg at bay, but the Fireflies bats couldn't mount a comeback from rehabber Tyler Yankosky (S, 3). Yankosky set aside the final six batters, getting Roger Leyton to break his bat, inducing a double play to end the game.

I'M LOOKING AT THE MAN IN THE MIRROR: David Sandlin and Frank Mozzicato have gone back-and-forth on the strikeouts leader board for the Carolina League this season. Thursday Mozzicato fanned seven to push his lead to eight with 55 punchouts this season. Nolan DeVos is tied with Sandlin with 47 strikeouts.

MC-KLUTCH-MAN: Fireflies reliever Cooper McKeehan has been on a tear this road trip. The southpaw has three appearances, earning three saves since May 10. The reliever now has four saves and is tied with John McMillon for the second-most saves in the Carolina League. McKeehan also has not allowed an earned run in each of his last nine appearances, the longest string of such-appearances in the Carolina League this year. His streak spans 11.1 innings.

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together three consecutive impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and prior to allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning May 10 at Salem, had a 14.2 inning scoreless streak. The streak was the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season. He's 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in three starts this May.

BLISTERING BULLPEN: The Fireflies bullpen hasn't allowed a run this series vs the Fredericksburg Nationals. They've worked 15.1 innings this series, including six scoreless on Tuesday. The last reliever to give up a run was Samuel Valerio, who surrendered a walk-off single to Salem Sunday.

PICKING PENA: Outfielder Erick Pena has hit his stride after struggling in the first 15 games of the season. The outfielder paces the team with five homers and is tied for the team lead with Daniel Vazquez with 21 RBI. So far in May, Pena is slashing .233/.382/.419 with two long balls and 12 RBI in as many games. That beats his April where he put up .093/.269/.296 with three homers and nine RBI in 17 contests.

THE ROAD IS LONG: The Fireflies have two more games to play on their longest roadtrip of the season. Through their first 10, they have a 5-5 record. Following the off day Monday, they'll open up a series at Segra Park vs Charleston.

