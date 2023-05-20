Kannapolis Shuts out Carolina in Misty Friday Night Action at Home

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Backed by a solid pitching performance from the entire staff and run production against tough arms, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers shut out the Carolina Mudcats in front of a great crowd Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Tanner McDougal cleaned through the Mudcats' lineup in his four innings of work, tying a season-high with six strikeouts, walking two and allowing just two hits. RHP Zach Cable relieved McDougal in the fifth, getting two quick outs but walking a subsequent three, prompting manager Pat Leyland to replace him with RHP Frander Veras (W, 1-1).

Kannapolis' offense faced a tall task in RHP Jacob Misiorowski (L, 0-1), but broke through in the bottom of the second with Bryce Willits crossing the plate on a balk to make it 1-0. In the bottom of the third, the Ballers rallied for three more off Misiorowski with Jacob Burke earning a two-RBI single and later scoring on another balk from the righty, pushing the home team ahead at 4-0.

Caberea Weaver turned in a multi-hit game as well as a run in the bottom of the fourth, crossing the plate on a wild pitch to hand Kannapolis an insurance run and extend their lead to 5-0.

Willits' stellar night at the plate continued in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI double, scoring Burke to push the Ballers ahead to 6-0, with RHP Yohemy Nolasco (S, 2) shutting down Carolina's order in three innings of late work on the mound.

Chicago White Sox No. 9 overall prospect RHP Peyton Pallette gets the mound for Kannapolis in Saturday night's matchup against the Mudcats. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with Girl Scout Night-themed postgame fireworks in the plans for Saturday.

Fans can purchase tickets for Satuday's game or any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

